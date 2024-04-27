NAB Lahore seizes properties of several housing societies

Pakistan Pakistan NAB Lahore seizes properties of several housing societies

Victims of Prime Zone, Palm Vista Housing, Al-Rehman Garden and others attend open court

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 27 Apr 2024 17:04:00 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has seized the properties of owners of various housing societies after receiving complaints from affected people.

Lahore NAB Director-General Amjad Majeed Aulakh held monthly open court, addressing the grievances of over 350 individuals. He personally listened to all the complainants and provided appropriate directions on the spot.

The victims of Prime Zone, Palm Vista Housing, Al-Rehman Garden, Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society, Lasani Chicks, Al-Jalil Garden, Al-Kabir Town, and Grand Avenue Housing attended the session.

Significant actions were taken against the administration of Prime Zone, with the NAB freezing both movable and immovable properties of the suspects. The owners’ 300-kanal land was seized, and the case is being fast-tracked for court indictment.

NAB teams are actively working on arresting the suspects and completing court indictments. In the Prime Zone case, verification of claims of 1,400 victims has been completed, while other claims are still under verification.

The layout plan for Khayaban-e-Amin Society has been approved, and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has been assigned the responsibility for society’s development. NAB has seized valuable properties of society’s owners, which will be sold to complete the development.

According to NAB Lahore, the society’s administration has defrauded 7,000 victims, and the process of receiving claims is going on.

Swift measures have been taken against the administration of Al-Rehman Garden, with all assets and land of the society being seized. Stern disciplinary action is also expected from NAB Lahore against the administration.

For Palm Vista Society, stringent action has been taken, with the complete land of the society being seized. The movable and immovable properties of the suspects have also been seized, and the search for other assets continues.

A reference against the owners of Lasani Chicks is currently under trial in the accountability court. The process to issue red warrants for the proclaimed offenders has begun, with efforts to bring them back from abroad.

The NAB Lahore director general has issued instructions to the district administration regarding the affected individuals of Al-Jalil Garden, Al-Kabir Town, and Grand Avenue, ensuring immediate possession and ownership of plots upon full payment of dues.

The open court initiative by the NAB chairman has been highly appreciated by the victims.

The DG highlighted the importance of open court sessions which take place on the last Friday of every month to bridge the gap between the victims and the accountability watchdog. These sessions offer a direct opportunity to the victims to present their grievances.