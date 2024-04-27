Mohsin Naqvi orders crackdown on gangs involved in drug trafficking

Orders formation of force for the security of foreign nationals

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday directed the new Islamabad police chief to improve law and order situation and launch crackdown on criminals in the capital.

At a high-level meeting here, Mohsin Naqvi assigned a task to the police officials to conduct a crackdown on the gangs involved in the sale and purchase of drugs and smash the drug mafia with the use of modern technology.

He said drug paddlers are the enemies of the future of Pakistan and thus strictest action be taken against them while the surveillance outside educational institutions also be increased to stop the sale of intoxicants including ice.

Islamabad IGP Ali Nasir Rizvi gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the law and order situation in the meeting which was also attended by all DIGs and CTOs.

The minister ordered to ensure foolproof security of foreign nationals living in Islamabad and to establish a special protection force for the purpose. He also ordered an effective action against beggar mafia.

The minister asked police to ensure 100pc registration of First Information Report (FIR) on the complaints of citizens, saying delaying tactics or denying registration of FIR would result in action against the SHO concerned.

The minister also directed the IGP to immediately deal with promotion cases of capital police, saying promotion is the employee’s right which he should get in time because promotion will improve morale of police force.

The minster assured the police officials that steps would be taken to bring the salaries of Islamabad police on par with the Punjab police. He also ordered to fill the vacant posts in the Islamabad police through fair and competitive recruitment process.

The minister also sought a comprehensive plan to solve the traffic problems in Islamabad while identifying areas of high traffic congestion and suggesting workable solutions. The Islamabad Safe City system would have to be equipped with modern requirement, said the minister.

He said that the government was determined to improving the condition of police stations in Islamabad and good results would be achieved in a few months’ time.