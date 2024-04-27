Workers attack police officials who went to arrest PTI leader in Gujranwala
GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers attack police officials who went to arrest PTI leader in Gujranwala on Friday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, a police party went to arrest PTI leaders Lala Asadullah Papa in Gujranwala but the workers present at his residence offered a strong resistance.
Sources said that the PTI workers tortured many police officials including an inspector. After the clash, the police party fled from the scene to save their lives.