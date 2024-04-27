Workers attack police officials who went to arrest PTI leader in Gujranwala

Pakistan Pakistan Workers attack police officials who went to arrest PTI leader in Gujranwala

Sources said that the PTI workers tortured many police officials including an inspector.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 27 Apr 2024 07:50:09 PKT

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers attack police officials who went to arrest PTI leader in Gujranwala on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a police party went to arrest PTI leaders Lala Asadullah Papa in Gujranwala but the workers present at his residence offered a strong resistance.

Sources said that the PTI workers tortured many police officials including an inspector. After the clash, the police party fled from the scene to save their lives.

