Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Pakistan Pakistan Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

The youth were martyred during the so called cordon and search operation in Baramulla district.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 27 Apr 2024 04:43:23 PKT

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred during the so called cordon and search operation in Baramulla district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops also shot and injured another youth during the operation in the same area. The Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel have sealed all the routes leading towards the area.

The occupation authorities also closed all government and private educational institutions, including colleges, falling within the jurisdiction of Sopore tehsil.

