PM forms committee to consult provinces on climate policy, carbon credits

(Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the formation of a committee on Friday to engage with the provinces in policy-making regarding guiding principles for carbon credits.

"Our challenges concerning climate change are escalating each passing day," the premier remarked while presiding over the third meeting of the Pakistan Council for Climate Change.

Shehbaz emphasised the collaboration between federal and provincial governments in formulating climate change policies, stating that without the consultation of provinces on all matters, policy-making on climate change would be untenable.

During the meeting, participants delved into detailed discussions on policy guidelines for foreign trading in carbon credits.

PM Shehbaz instructed that a policy draft be presented at the next council meeting after consultations with the provinces.

The chief ministers of the four provinces expressed their viewpoints on policy-making and offered recommendations.

The PM stressed the importance of garnering the confidence of provinces and all stakeholders regarding this significant policy draft on climate change.

Highlighting Pakistan's vulnerability to the adverse effects of climate change, Shehbaz referenced the severe impacts of the 2022 rains and subsequent floods.

He recounted efforts made for flood relief and rehabilitation, as well as advocacy for Pakistan on climate change issues globally.

Shehbaz acknowledged the contributions of Ahsan Iqbal, Sherry Rehman, relevant institutions, ministries, and the international community in aiding Pakistan during challenging times.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Ahad Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, PM’s Coordinator on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam, senior officers, and experts from public and private sectors attended the meeting.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister, Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister and the chief ministers of the provinces participated via video link.