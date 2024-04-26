Punjab to have Environment Protection Authority to fight smog

Punjab to have Environment Protection Authority to fight smog

Marriyum Aurangzeb discloses initiatives to mitigate environmental risks

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has announced the formation of an ‘Environment Protection Authority’ aimed at combating smog and enhancing environment quality.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that this authority would be tasked with the effective enforcement of environmental protection regulations.

Marriyum Aurangzed disclosed the initiatives and plans of Punjab Government to mitigate environmental crisis. A smog cabinet committee was established during a session chaired by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

A Smog Monitoring Sectoral Cell, comprising representatives from various departments, has been set up within the Department of Planning and Development.

Provincial Minister emphasized that the groundwork for establishing a legal framework aligning with the CM's environmental vision has commenced.

An action plan has been devised for the immediate enforcement of regulations across different departments, with a special force dedicated to environmental protection to be formed.

Digital data collection will be employed to assess the contribution of various sectors to smog formation.

Senior provincial minister announced about crackdowns on sources emitting smog, harmful chemicals, and smoke, ensuring strict adherence to environmental regulations in industrial and transport sectors.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also announced stringent measures regarding brick kilns, stating that no kiln will operate without zig-zag technology, with non-compliant kilns already being sealed.

Moreover, a fitness certificate will be mandatory for vehicles, and those emitting smoke or having faulty engines will face bans. A monitoring and certification system for vehicles with defective engines will also be implemented.

Industries will be required to install ‘emission control systems’ to mitigate the release of harmful smoke and toxins.

