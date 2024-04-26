Pakistan's first Air Ambulance Service training session kicks off

It will help address emergency situation in far-flung areas

Updated On: Fri, 26 Apr 2024 12:44:04 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The inaugural training session for Pakistan’s first Air Ambulance Service has been launched.

Under the supervision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a special session was held to review the progress of the service.

Provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari, the Punjab chief secretary, secretary finance, DG Rescue Services, and other officials attended the session.

During the briefing, it was announced that the training session for the first Air Ambulance Service had commenced.

Emphasising the significance of the initiative, CM Maryam Nawaz expressed her determination to expand the operation of the service.

She underscored its crucial role in attending to emergencies and accidents in remote areas, affirming her commitment to leveraging all provincial resources for the welfare and betterment of the public.

Stressing the priority of preserving human life, she asserted that the air ambulance service would be deployed during emergency situations and made available to other provinces as needed.