Nawaz Sharif convenes PML-N Punjab meeting tomorrow

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has reportedly convened an emergency meeting of the PML-N Punjab chapter scheduled for Friday (tomorrow), Dunya News has reported.

According to reports, the meeting was prompted after PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif telephoned Rana Sanaullah, the president of party’s Punjab chapter, instructing him to summon a gathering of the party's provincial leaders.

At present, Nawaz Sharif is on a visit to China.

Sources stated that the meeting would address organisational matters within the PML-N Punjab and discuss Nawaz Sharif's leadership role. The potential expansion of both federal and Punjab cabinets might also be on the agenda.

Sources further said that Nawaz Sharif directed Rana Sanaullah to revitalise the party at the grassroots level and to procure reports on organisational and governmental positions in Punjab.