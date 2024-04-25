Two terrorist ring leaders among three killed in Khyber IBO

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, says ISPR

Thu, 25 Apr 2024 17:07:45 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed three terrorists during an intelligence based operation in Khyber district.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that the operation was conducted on night between April 24-25 after receiving repots about presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, as a result of which three terrorists were sent to hell including terrorist ringleaders Sohail Azmato and Haji Gul Zarkavi.

Terrorists’ hideout was also busted during the operation. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

