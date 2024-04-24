Pakistan wants cordial ties with neighbours: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan wants cordial ties with neighbours: Khawaja Asif

Says Israel has committed genocide in Gaza which is continuing unabated

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 24 Apr 2024 20:48:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said Pakistan is willing to enjoy cordial relationship with the neighbouring countries including India.

Talking to media on Wednesday, the defence minister said Taliban defeated the colonial powers without modern equipment which was a fact praiseworthy.

“Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan are not ideal this time and we need to work on improving ties with them,” he said.

The federal minister said the US should ban Israel instead of Pakistan.

“Israel has committed genocide in Gaza which is continuing unabated,” he reiterated.

