Two injured as train derailed near Sargodha

Negligence of station master is said to be reason of accident

SARGODHA (Dunya News) - Two people suffered injuries as a train derailed near Nishtarabad on Wednesday.

Mari Indus was traveling from Lahore to Mianwali when it derailed near Nishtarabad, resulting in minor injuries to two passengers.

The incident was occurred due to negligence on the part of the station master, who failed to switch the tracks that caused the derailment.

Thereafter, train operations on the track were halted. Railway officials said arrangements were made to transport passengers.

Railway authorities initiated efforts to clear the track.