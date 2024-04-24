IHC reserves decision on cases against Sheikh Rashid over same allegation

How the case was filed in Karachi over a statement given in Islamabad, asks IHC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News / Web Desk) - The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday reserved the decision on multiple cases filed on the same charge against Awami Muslim League (AML) head and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for using foul language.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri of Islamabad High Court heard the case. Sheikh Rashid appeared in the court along with his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq and Sardar Shehbaz.

On this occasion, state counsel Malik Abdul Rehman and police lawyer Kazim Adalat also appeared in the court.

The judge inquired whether the police had submitted the report it had been asked to produce in court. The state counsel told the court that the report had been submitted to the court.

The court asked whether words of Billo Rani were mentioned in the FIR? On court order, the state counsel read the FIR registered with Mochko police station.

The court asked who was the plaintiff in the case and added, "There are no Billo Rani like words in the FIR.

The court said it was written in the FIR that he (Sheikh Rashid) used foul and wrong words against Bilawal Bhutto. "The words mentioned in the report are not in the FIR," the court observed.

The court inquired how the case was filed in Karachi over a statement given in Islamabad?

"This incident has happened in Islamabad. From where did IG Sindh and Prosecutor General Sindh get these words? Investigating officer should tell the court where are words mentioning Billo Rani," the court asked.

The investigating officer said everything was in USB and they would produce it on demand. The court said Benazir Bhutto was martyred in Rawalpindi, will there be a trial in Karachi?

"Can a case of Peshawar incident be registered in Karachi? If an incident took place in Islamabad and the case was registered elsewhere," the IHC inquired.

Later, the court reserved judgment on Sheikh Rashid's acquittal petition.

