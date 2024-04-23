CJCSC confers civil awards on eminent scientists, engineers from strategic organizations

Chairman JCSC lauded services of scientists, engineers; hailing them as the nation’s unseen heroes

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News)- On behalf of the President of Pakistan, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, conferred civil awards to the eminent scientists and engineers from strategic organizations for their meritorious services at the Investiture Ceremony held at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi.

A total of 35 awardees were conferred with the awards, seven officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 15 officers were awarded President’s Award for Pride of Performance and 13 officers were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

Chairman JCSC lauded the services of the scientists and engineers; hailing them as the nation’s unseen heroes.

While addressing the awardees, the CJCSC said, “You, all, have selflessly contributed towards strengthening the foundations of a resilient nation; and for that, we are forever indebted to you.”