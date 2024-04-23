Bushra Bibi declared fit, medical report sent to concerned

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) doctors have declared former first lady Bushra Bibi fully fit and sent the report to the higher authorities.

The doctors examined her during the day and declared her completely fit.

The former first lady has complained of heartburn.

The team conducted a complete examination of the former first lady at the Bani Gala in the night.

The Pims Hospital’s doctor conducted her examination and advised her to be careful on eating only.

