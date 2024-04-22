IHC declares keeping Bushra Bibi in solitary confinement a form of torture

Pakistan Pakistan IHC declares keeping Bushra Bibi in solitary confinement a form of torture

The judge gave the remarks while hearing the plea for shifting her from Banigala to Adiala Jail

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 22 Apr 2024 12:49:56 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court on Monday remarked that keeping Bushra Bibi in solitary confinement tantamount to torture.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb gave the remarks while hearing the plea of the PTI founder’s wife for shifting her from Banigala to Adiala Jail.

Advocates Usman Riaz Gul and Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry appeared before the court on behalf of Bushra Bibi.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked that how the Chief Commissioner can declare himself as the provincial government. Keeping one in solitary confinement is a form of torture, he added

The judge wondered that six miscellaneous applications have been moved against single writ.

The state counsel submitted that it was being assessed that no illegal step had been taken while establishing sub-jail. Justice Aurangzeb censured him that you have no grounds to contest.

The counsel sought adjournment to get the latest information regarding current status of the petitioner.

The judge asked the counsels for Bushra Bibi that if they wanted to shift her from Banigala to Adiala Jail and the lawyer replied in the affirmative.

Justice Aurangzeb asked the lawyers to submit written arguments on the next hearing.

Later, the hearing was adjourned for one week.