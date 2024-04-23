Gilani calls for concerted efforts to tackle environment, population issues

He commended the summit for its role as a constructive forum for addressing key challenges

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday called for concerted efforts to tackle economic challenges, environmental issues, social welfare, and population growth.

Addressing the seventh edition of Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit here, he expressed gratitude to the organisers for the invitation. He emphasized the importance of forums like the summit in fostering dialogue and collaboration among business leaders.

He commended the summit for its role as a constructive forum for addressing key challenges and formulating strategies for economic growth.

Regarding security challenges, the Chairman noted the resurgence of terrorism and emphasized the importance of regional stability.

He underlined the need for global attention to end conflicts that threaten national security.

On the economic front, the senate chairman said that there is a need for a shift in policy paradigms to stimulate economic revival and growth, emphasizing collaboration between the government and business leaders.

He also addressed environmental challenges, advocating for sustainable practices and public awareness to mitigate climate change impacts.

He highlighted the significance of social welfare programs like the Benazir Income Support Program and stressed the need for efficient resource utilization in social safety-net initiatives.

He also emphasized the urgency of addressing population growth to ensure social stability and well-being. He called for prioritizing population welfare and promoting family planning initiatives.

Chairman Gilani praised the organisers for their efforts in convening the summit and facilitating meaningful discussions on the nation’s critical issues.