Lahore's GCU gets first woman vice-chancellor

Prof Dr Shazia Bashir appointed acting vice chancellor of GCU

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In a groundbreaking development, senior academician Prof Dr Shazia Bashir has been appointed the acting vice chancellor of Lahore’s Government College University (GCU), marking the first time a lady has held this position.

A notification in this respect was issued on Monday after the approval from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Currently serving as the dean of the Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, Dr Shazia will discharge the additional responsibility for a period of four months or till the appointment of a permanent vice-chancellor.

The faculty and staff members at the GCU have welcomed her appointment as the acting vice-chancellor.

Dr Shazia joined the GCU, Lahore, as a teacher in 1996. She has served in various capacities, including as the director of the Centre for Advanced Studies in Physics and the Institute of Physics, as well as the chairperson of the Department of Physics.

Dr Shazia, an alumna of GCU, holds a Master’s degree in Physics, an MPhil from Lahore's University of Engineering and Technology (UET), and a PhD from Austria’s Technical University of Vienna. Her scholarly endeavours have graced over 150 international research publications.