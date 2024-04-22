Iranian president's spouse visits NUML, interacts with faculty and students

Updated On: Mon, 22 Apr 2024 17:31:28 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The spouse of Iranian president, Dr Alamul Huda, on Monday visited the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) where she interacted with the faculty and students.

Dr Huda, on the occasion, unveiled the English version of her book ‘The Art of Feminine Living’ enriching the academic discourse with her insights and perspectives.

Dr Huda also shed light on the important role played by women as explained in Islam.

An honourary degree was also conferred on her, the Foreign Office stated in a post on its official X account.