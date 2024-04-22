CM Maryam approves funds for uplift projects

22 Apr 2024 17:40:33 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved funds for adding 630 more buses to the public transportation of urban areas.

A Cabinet Standing Committee of Finance and Development meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Punjab chief minister in which ministers and secretaries also participated.

The CM was briefed on various development projects. 150 motorbikes were approved for the lady police officers and funds for the upgradation of Government Pilot Boys High School, Wahdat Road were also approved.

The meeting also approved addition of 630 public buses in the urban transportation system. The buses would be bought for Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur.

The meeting approved special allowances for the Anti-Terrorism Department under-officers and for the establishment of a Water and Sanitation Service Company in Sahiwal.

Funds were also approved for Syed Muhammad Hussnain TB Hospital Samli as a general hospital.

The CM was briefed on the establishment of field hospitals at various places in Murree.



