Security forces kill 11 terrorists in KP operations

Ten terrorists were killed in Der Ismail Khan, says ISPR

Mon, 22 Apr 2024 17:01:07 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed 11 terrorists in two operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations were conducted on April 21-22 in Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted in DI Khan on reported presence of terrorists. During conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, 10 terrorists were successfully neutralised.

In another encounter in North Waziristan, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which one terrorist was killed.

These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against security forces as well as the innocent civilians. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from them, ISPR said.

Locals appreciated the operations by the security forces who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.



