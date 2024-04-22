Pakistan, Iran sign 8 agreements, MoUs, vow to take trade volume to $10bn

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, Iran sign 8 agreements, MoUs, vow to take trade volume to $10bn

The agreements included cooperation in security, judicial assistance in civil matters

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 22 Apr 2024 15:56:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan and Iran have signed eight agreements and MoUs for cooperation in diverse fields and decided to take the trade volume to 10 billion dollars.

The agreements included cooperation in security, judicial assistance in civil matters and veterinary and animal health.

The two countries signed an MOU for establishment of a special economic zone whilst another was signed for film exchanges and cooperation between Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Organization of Cinema and audio visual affairs of Iran.

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Ministry of Cooperatives, labours and social welfare of Iran as well as Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority and National Standards Organization of Iran also signed MOUs of cooperation.

An MOU was also signed on legal cooperation. The ceremony was witnessed by the Iranian President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, holding a press conference with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi at the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding on cooperation in various fields between Pakistan and Iran, said both countries had long-standing mutual relations and the visit of the Iranian president was an honor for Pakistan.

He said the relations between Iran and Pakistan were 76 years old and it was Iran which recognised Pakistan first.

He said, "We had an excellent discussion today. Both countries have good relations with each other due to common religion, civilization, investment and security. Centuries old relations must be used to promote mutual cooperation. We want the borders of Pakistan and Iran to become towers of prosperity. There is an opportunity for us to translate our relationship into growth and progress."

Shehbaz said the honourable president of Iran had expertise in jurisprudence and law. "The Security Council resolution on Gaza is being mocked and the United Nations is silent. Iran has adopted a strong stand against the oppression of Muslims in Gaza," he said.

The prime minister said that Pakistan was standing with the Muslims of Gaza in this difficult time until complete ceasefire in Gaza. All Muslim countries should get united and raise their voice. He thanked Iran for always raising its voice for Occupied Kashmir.

Nobody can sever Pakistan-Iran ties: Iranian President

Speaking on this occasion, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the land of Pakistan was respectable for them. He expressed hope that his visit would prove important for Pakistan-Iran relations.

Raisi said the Iranian President said that no one can sever Pakistan-Iran relations. The Iranian president thanked the people of Pakistan for supporting the Gazans.

"The people of Gaza are being massacred and the Security Council is not fulfilling its responsibilities on the issue of Gaza. The people of Gaza will one day get their right and justice will be done," he added.

