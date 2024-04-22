Earth Day: PM calls for reducing use of plastics, embrace eco-friendly alternatives

Says Pakistan will continue it strive towards building a sustainable, cleaner and greener future

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Like rest of the world, the International Earth Day is being observed in across Pakistan today (Monday). The theme of the day this year is 'Planet vs Plastics'

Day is marked to create awareness about use of plastic, its impacts on the environment, to reduce plastic dependency and make the earth plastic-free.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message on International Earth Day, appealed the nation to reduce the use of plastics, embrace recycling and eco-friendly alternatives and advocate for stronger environmental policies at every level of society.

In his message on the occasion of International Earth Day, he said, "We have initiated an exhaustive consultative process with the ministries, provincial environment departments, ICT administration, industries and other relevant stakeholders for developing Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations, 2023 as well as restriction on use of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles in federal ministries and divisions."

He said these initiatives underscore government's commitment towards promoting a sustainable circular economy for plastics by reducing waste, consumption, and encouraging reuse, recycling, and material recovery.

The prime minister said though Pakistan was among one of the most climate-vulnerable countries, there was little awareness about the risks of climate change that threatened the development, the well-being and economic-security of our citizens.

He said the effects of climate change had exacerbated over the years, which put people at an even greater economic and physical risk.

He said the government understood the urgency of taking bold and decisive steps to confront these challenges and build resilience in the face of adversity.

He said Pakistan will continue it strive towards building a sustainable, cleaner and greener future.