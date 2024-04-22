Results of by-polls validate public confidence in PML-N: Azma Bukhari

Azma said people have given their verdict in by-elections that Punjab belongs to Nawaz Sharif.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Sunday said that the results of by-elections validate public confidence in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

In a statement issued in regard to the results of by-polls, Azma Bukhari said that once again people had reposed full confidence in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leadership.

Azma Bukhari said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had shown extraordinary performance after being elected as first women CM.

She further said that results of by-polls had proved that people had welcomed the vision and policies of PML-N, aimed at well-being and prosperity of the people.

