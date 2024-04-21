Tarar denounces killing of PML-N worker, assails PTI for resorting to violence

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 21 Apr 2024 18:50:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Information Minister Attaullah Tarar strongly condemned the killing of a senior worker of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during the by-polls in one of the constituencies of Narowal on Sunday.

In a statement released here, the minister identified the deceased as Muhammad Yousaf and offered condolences to the bereaved family members for their loss.

He prayed to God Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

“Yousaf’s blood will not go in vain,” Tarar said as he vowed to bring the killers to justice.

The minister regretted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had resorted to violence and killing in an attempt to win the by-elections through rigging.