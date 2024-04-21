PML-N censures PTI over Narowal killing

Yousaf succumbed to his head injuries as rival workers clashed during by-polls

Ahsan Iqbal promises to bring the killers to justice

Azma Bokhari says the opposition party resorting to violence as it is used to thrive on rigging

Updated On: Sun, 21 Apr 2024 14:44:29 PKT

NAROWAL/LAHORE (Web Desk) – The PML-N senior leaders on Sunday blasted the PTI for resorting to violence and accused the party of banking on rigging after one of the ruling party worker was killed in Narowal during the polling held in connection with the by-elections held in different constituencies across the country.

In his message posted on social media platform X which was formerly known as Twitter, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan said the PTI opted for using force after seeing a clear defeat in PP-54 – one of the 21 national provincial assembly constituencies where by-elections are being held.

Muhammad Yousaf sacrificed his life in the struggle for peace, education and development, which won’t go wasted, the federal minister said.

He promised to ensure that the killers faced justice and make Zafarwal – a tehsil covered by PP-54 – a centre of peace by rooting out “goons” from the area.

Similarly, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said the PTI “goons” had only displayed their nature and lost their mind in anticipation of another electoral defeat.

Demanding that the police should arrest the killers immediately, she said the PTI had starting wailing and mourning soon after the people started casting their votes.

They had become used to victory because of rigging, which isn’t available now, Bokhari noted.

Earlier, Yousaf was killed after the supporters of rival parties clashed outside a polling station after being hit at his head by a stick.