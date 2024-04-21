Allegations of arms smuggling: Sindh CM's adviser resigns

Rejects allegations, demands impartial inquiry

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s adviser Babul Khan Bhiyo has resigned after the recovery of illegal weapons in Jacobabad a day ago.

Babul Khan said with the recovery of the illegal arms, efforts were being made to damage his reputation and politicise the matter.

He said as a PPP worker and adviser to the CM he strongly rejected allegations against him.

He demanded an impartial investigation into the incident is stead of leveling allegation against him.

He said, “In order to conduct a clean and transparent inquiry, I am resigning from the position of adviser to the Chief Minister. I request the Chief Minister to accept my resignation immediately and start an inquiry.”

He requested the Sindh Chief Minister to make the inquiry report public and arrest those involved in crimes.

