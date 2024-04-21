Palestine envoy meets Bilawal, Asifa Bhutto

They discuss issues of mutual interests

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Palestine Ambassador on Saturday met Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asifa Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed Pak-Palestine relations and condemned Israeli brutality in Palestine.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah participated in the meeting. Speaking on this occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan stands with the people of Palestine on the issue of Gaza.

Talking to the Palestinian ambassador, the PPP leader said, “Our hearts beat with the Palestinians. Israel has created a history of cruelty and brutality in Gaza.”

During the meeting, they stressed the need for ceasefire in Palestine and urged the world leaders to force Israel to stop killing of innocent people in Palestine.

