Every child of Ummah wants to fight for Palestinians: JI

JI emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman addresses a rally in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Emir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said every child of Ummah wants to fight for the Palestinians, but the rulers of their countries are hurdle in their way.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman while addressing a rally in Awan-e-Iqbal said, “Palestinians face bombardment every day; we salute the youth, children, sisters and mothers, we have 78 lakh Muslim army but Palestinians are being bombarded.”

The JI chief said people of Palestine are struggling for their rights; 40,000 Palestinians have been martyred in Gaza; Pakistan has minerals and seas; it has 250 million honourable people and 65per cent of them consist of youth.

So, Pakistan is a strong country and we will never recognise Israel, he said.

Pakistan has good forces. Rulers and forces of Muslim countries should call a summit and force Israel for a ceasefire on the terms and condition of Hamas, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said.

“Children and youths injured in Palestine should be brought to Pakistan. JI will take care of them Hamas defeated Israel.

Israel cannot fight Hamas. It is only killing children and civilians. Israel will not remain Israel. It will be destroyed. Over 2.3 million people are sacrificing and standing with Hamas,” he said.

America dubs Hamas as terrorists. But America is itself a terrorist. The biggest terrorist countries in the world are America and Israel, the JI emir said.

