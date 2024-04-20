PMD forecasts dry weather for most parts of country

Published On: Sat, 20 Apr 2024 20:14:19 PKT

(Web Desk) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly dry weather across most parts of the country on Sunday, with hot conditions expected in southern regions.

However, there is a likelihood of light rain, wind or thunderstorms in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waziristan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and the Potohar region.

The synoptic situation indicates that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, with a shallow westerly wave still present in northern areas.

Over the past 24 hours, rain, wind or thunderstorms occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and northern Balochistan.