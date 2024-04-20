LDA to commence development projects in fifty UCs

Pakistan Pakistan LDA to commence development projects in fifty UCs

LDA to commence development projects in fifty UCs

Follow on Published On: Sat, 20 Apr 2024 19:35:24 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) obtained approval to commence development projects across over fifty union councils (UCs) within the metropolis.

Collaborating with WASA and other associated departments, LDA will embark on simultaneous development initiatives in 200 UCs in Lahore.

Also read: CM Maryam orders implementation of Lahore Development Plan



Within a timeframe of two months, LDA is tasked with performing construction activities in residential areas, including the installation of carpeted roads, and tuff tiles etc.

Following the completion of development projects in the said UCs, there will be a four-year break in budget allocations for street works.