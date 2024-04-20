Former CM Parvez Elahi undergoes medical examination at Adiala Jail

Sat, 20 Apr 2024

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi underwent a medical examination at the Adiala Jail on Saturday, Dunya News has reported.

According to details, the medical checkup was performed by a three-member team of doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The medical team comprised Dr Zulfiqar, Dr Mehboob and Dr Naveed.

After completing the medical examination, the medical team departed from the jail.