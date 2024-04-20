Passing out parade of 149th PMA Long Course cadets held at Kakul

Coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to senior under officer Muhammad Nauman Abdullah

KAKUL (Dunya News) – Passing out parade of cadets of 149th PMA Long Course was held at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul on Saturday.

Among those who passed out were cadets of the 14th Mujahid Course, 68th Integrated Course and 23rd Lady Cadet Course. As many as 49 cadets from friendly countries completed course.

Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, was the chief guest while Chief of the Turkish General Staff Gen Metin Gürak was guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza said the PMA had remained the cradle of leadership and centre of excellence for cadets joining the premier institution of army.

He said Saturday’s parade served as an illustrious example of military discipline at its finest and reflected the sterling ethos of the academy and Pakistan Army alike.

Meanwhile, the coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to academy's senior under officer Muhammad Nauman Abdullah and President's gold medal to company senior under officer Muhammad Abdullah Javed of 149th PMA Long Course.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal was awarded to friendly country senior under officer Fahad Bin Aqil Al Towarqi Al Fallaj from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The COAS Cane was awarded to course under officer Ilyas Khan of the 14th Mujahid Course. The Commandant's Canes were awarded to course junior under officer Danish Sattar of the 68th Integrated Course and course under officer Sher Bano of the 23rd Lady Cadet Course.