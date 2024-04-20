Torrential rain paralyzes life in upper Swat, Shangla

Updated On: Sat, 20 Apr 2024 13:24:26 PKT

MINGORA (APP) – Torrential rains in upper Swat and nearby Shangla district have paralyzed routine life, forcing tourists and local residents to remain in their hotels and homes.

Besides Kalam and Malam Jabba, the torrential rains also affected routine life at Bahrain, Madain, Gabin Jabba, Miandam, Matiltan, Utror, Gabral, Matiltan, Mahodand, Loye Sar where tourists preferred to stay at hotels after the heavy downpour that lashed the entire Swat and Shangla districts for the last two days.

Flash floods inundated low lying areas, forcing people to pump out water on self-help basis.

Torrential rains also affected standing wheat crop and orchards in upper Swat where farmers demanded compensation from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Reports of landslides at links roads connecting Kalam-Mingora Road were also reported which disrupted traffic flow.

WHEAT DAMAGED IN PUNJAB

Meanwhile, standing wheat crop over hundreds of acres land flooded in some areas of Kot Addu near river Indus causing huge loss to farmers.

According to local farmers, there was a sudden rise in water level in river Indus due to heavy rains in the northern areas. The water level at Taunsa Barrage was also increasing.

Some areas in Kot Addu, including Qaimwala, Nishanwala, Chichraywala and others have been flooded as the river burst its banks.

Moreover, about 400 wheat bags were damaged due to gushing water as farmers could not find time to shift them.

The farmers have appealed the government to compensate them for their loss.

HOT, HUMID KARACHI

However, the weather in Karachi is hot and humid while the mercury is likely to rise further.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature on Saturday morning is 25 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature can go up to 35 degrees Celsius.

Winds are blowing from the west at a speed of 14 kilometers per hour, while the humidity has been recorded at 77%.