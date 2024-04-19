Poliovirus detected in two environmental samples taken from Quetta, Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan Poliovirus detected in two environmental samples taken from Quetta, Karachi

Poliovirus detected in two environmental samples collected from Quetta, Karachi

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 19 Apr 2024 23:30:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Health officials on Friday confirmed the presence of the poliovirus in environmental samples collected from Quetta and Karachi.

According to officials of the Ministry of Health, the poliovirus has now been detected in environmental samples from 31 districts across the country.

The same virus strain has also been identified in two reported polio cases this year.

In efforts to bolster immunity among children, three anti-polio campaigns have been conducted thus far.

Another campaign is scheduled for the end of April, aiming to administer the anti-polio vaccine to over 20 million children.

Health officials emphasised the severity of polio as a disease with no known cure. They urged parents to ensure their children receive the necessary vaccination against polio to safeguard their health.