NDMA issues advisory for flash flood preparedness amid ongoing rainfall

Published On: Fri, 19 Apr 2024 23:20:54 PKT

(Web Desk) – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an advisory on Friday, urging relevant departments to bolster preparedness for flash floods and emergency response amidst ongoing rainfall.

According to a news release, the NDMA’s NEOC (National Emergencies Operation Center) predicted further rains until April 22, with potential flooding in parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The rainfall may trigger flash floods in local nullahs across the region, including areas such as Khuzdar, Ziarat, Zhob, Sherani, Muslim Bagh, Quetta, Pishin, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar and Turbat. Flooding may also occur in low-lying areas, particularly in southwestern Balochistan.

A subsequent weather system from April 23-24 is expected to bring milder conditions, while a stronger system from April 25-29 may result in heavy rainfall and possible hailstorms, impacting various parts of Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab provinces.

The NDMA urges local authorities to ensure readiness for emergency response. Citizens residing in vulnerable areas should adhere to safety guidelines, including avoiding electric poles and weak infrastructure, and refraining from driving or walking in waterways.

Farmers, cattle owners, tourists and travellers are advised to exercise caution during this period, checking weather and road conditions before travelling and taking necessary measures to safeguard crops, livestock and personal safety.

For further updates and information, citizens are advised to stay informed through local advisories.