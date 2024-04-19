Bilawal calls for tripartite dialogue with neighbours to combat terrorism

Says recent attack targeting foreigners serves as reminder that menace is spreading tentacles again

(Web Desk) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday demanded the government initiate a tripartite dialogue with neighbouring countries to curb the menace of resurging terrorism.

While talking to media outside the Parliament House, Bilawal appreciated the Sindh Police for thwarting a terror attack in Landhi area of Karachi Friday morning.

“This [attack] also serves as a reminder that the menace of terrorism is once again rising in Pakistan. The federal and provincial governments will have to take action against terrorists and ensure engagement with neighbouring countries to address the issue,” added the former foreign minister.

The PPP chief recalled that as a foreign minister he had held a tripartite dialogue at the Foreign Ministry with the foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan and Pakistan. He emphasised the need for similar efforts to eliminate terrorists.

Bilawal criticised the PTI founder’s government’s policy regarding the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), terrorism and neighbouring countries. He highlighted the release of terrorists from prisons and the invitation extended to terrorists who were in Afghan prisons before the fall of Kabul to enter Pakistan, stating that these actions were misguided.

According to Bilawal, the parliament was not consulted and the president at that time granted clemency to terrorists. He emphasised the importance of a clear stance on national security, urging against a policy of ambiguity.

Bilawal also addressed the impact of climate change, particularly evident in recent floods. He stressed the need to adapt development strategies to be climate-resilient and environmentally friendly, mentioning President Zardari's recent remarks on the matter.

Regarding the recent visit of the Saudi foreign minister, Bilawal expressed optimism, deeming it the most successful visit. He emphasised the potential for Saudi Arabia to contribute to investment opportunities in Pakistan, thereby providing employment opportunities nationwide.

He concluded by stressing the importance of welcoming foreign delegations, a responsibility shared by the government, its allies and the opposition.