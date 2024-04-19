Electioneering to end on Friday night ahead of by-polls in 21 constituencies

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 19 Apr 2024 17:00:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The campaigns for the by-elections in 21 national and provincial assembly constituencies across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan will end on Friday night, giving voters time to consider their options before voting for their preferred candidates.

Polling in the 21 constituencies is scheduled to be held on Sunday and as per election regulations, campaigning will cease precisely at midnight between Friday and Saturday (April 19-20).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) cautions that candidates engaging in political activities after the deadline will face legal consequences. The ECP has issued a reminder to candidates in the by-elections regarding Section 182 of the Election Act, 2017.

This provision prohibits individuals from organising, attending, or participating in any public gatherings or processions within the constituency’s area for 48 hours after the polls close, until midnight. The ECP warned that violators of these regulations could face penalties, including imprisonment for up to two years, a fine of up to Rs100,000, or both.

In addition, the ECP calls upon the media and the public to join efforts in ensuring a free, fair, and transparent election process. Candidates are now bracing to commence door-to-door canvassing, actively seeking votes, and organising logistics for election day, all aimed at persuading voters.