Govt to launch joint operation against miscreants in Katcha area

Published On: Fri, 19 Apr 2024 12:47:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday said government would launch a joint operation in Katcha area to permanently eliminate the miscreants.

He said modern technology, including drones, will be used for joint operations in Katcha area.

Mohsin Naqvi said all security agencies including police should ensure complete implementation of SOPs for protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting to review implementation of National Action Plan at NACTA headquarters in Islamabad, he said any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated at all.

Naqvi said strict disciplinary action will be taken for negligence in implementing the SOPs for the protection of foreign nationals.

The interior minister said, "We have to equip our departments with modern technology to eradicate terrorism." He said the federation would provide all possible support to the provinces in this regard.

Naqvi said anti-state elements will be eliminated from the Katcha area once for all. Expressing satisfaction over the anti-smuggling operations, the interior minister said all departments must ensure strict legal action against smugglers.

