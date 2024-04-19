Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in today

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar would administer the oath to the cabinet.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The 14-member cabinet of Balochistan is scheduled to take the oath today (Friday), Dunya News reported. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Governor House at 12:00noon.

According to a spokesperson for the Balochistan government Shahid Rind, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar would administer the oath to the cabinet.

Sources indicate that six members each from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and two members of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) will take the oath.

From the PPP, Sadiq Umrani, Ali Madad Jattak, Zahoor Buledi, Asfandyar Kakar, Liaquat Lehri, and Faisal Jamali will be sworn in as minister.

From the PML-N, Sardar Abdul Rehman, Saleem Khosa, Raheela Hameed Durrani, Shoain Nosherwani, Asim Kurd Gailu, and Noor Muhammad Dummar are expected to take the oath.

Additionally, Balochistan Awami Party’s Zia Langau and Prince Omar Ahmedzai are also expected to be part of the cabinet.

