KP CM condemns terrorist attack on custom officials in DI Khan

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday strongly condemned the incident firing on a vehicle of customs intelligence in Dera Ismail Khan which resulted in martyrdom of five officials.

He expressed grief over the martyrdom of the customs officials and directed the police to arrest the culprits involved in the incident and bring them to justice.

The chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathy and condoled with the bereaved families of the martyrs and prayed patience for them to bear the loss with fortitude.

He also directed that the best medical treatment be given to those injured in the incident.

