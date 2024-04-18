Turkiye commends Pakistan's efforts in fostering regional peace

General Metin Gürak, Chief of the Turkish General Staff, meets COAS Asim Munir

Thu, 18 Apr 2024 18:54:41 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – General Metin Gürak, Chief of the Turkish General Staff, commended Pakistan's efforts in fostering regional peace and stability, as well as the Pakistan Army's role in combating terrorism.

The visiting dignitary expressed it during a meeting with General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at GHQ on Thursday.

The discussion encompassed various topics of mutual interest, spanning defense, training, and initiatives aimed at bolstering regional peace and stability.

Both sides acknowledged the robust relationship between their nations and committed to expanding defense collaboration further.

COAS underscored the imperative of advancing existing military cooperation between their armed forces.

The visiting dignitary Earlier, upon arrival at GHQ, the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Army paid respects at Yadgar-e-Shuhada by laying a floral wreath.

A well-presented contingent of the Pakistan Army rendered a guard of honor to the esteemed visitor.

