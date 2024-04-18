Filling superior courts' vacancies top priority: CJP Isa

Pakistan Pakistan Filling superior courts' vacancies top priority: CJP Isa

CJP Isa emphasises unity of bar and bench

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 18 Apr 2024 20:05:01 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has said that filling vacant positions of judges in the Supreme Court and High Courts is a priority.

Addressing a function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association at the Lahore registry, the chief justice stressed the need for filling the vacancies within the superior courts.

Justice Isa highlighted the necessity of amending high court rules before appointing new judges. He said that a committee led-by senior judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah was formed for this purpose.

Also read: Justice Mansoor Ali Shah-led meeting reviews SJC rules

The CJ underlined adherence to existing procedures for judges' appointments, ensuring consultation with relevant parties.

Also, he discussed the impact of technology on top court registries and advocated for maintaining efficient bench schedules.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of utilising video links and mobile registries to facilitate access to justice.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa emphasised the unity of the bar and bench. He announced plans to expand the practice of forming benches at registries, starting from Lahore and extending to other locations in subsequent phases.