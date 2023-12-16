Live Reporting

Gaza Confrontation

Israel continues pounding of Gaza as Qatar confirms negotiations on truce

Gaza Confrontation
In-focus

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah-led meeting reviews SJC rules

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah-led meeting reviews SJC rules

Pakistan

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah-led meeting reviews SJC rules

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A meeting was convened on Saturday to review the rules of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Presided over by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, the meeting decided to consider the modalities of the appointment of judges in the superior judiciary and to finalise the draft rules by Dec 29.

Those who participated in the meeting included Justice Manzoor Malik, Justice Nadeem Akhtar, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Akhtar Hussain, Ziaul Hassan, Rahib Khan, Ahmed Farooq Khattak, and Qazi Rafiuddin Babar.

It may be recalled that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa had constituted a committee on Dec 4 to review the rules of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Related Topics
Supreme Court of Pakistan
Pakistan
Judiciary



Advertisement

Related News