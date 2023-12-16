Justice Mansoor Ali Shah-led meeting reviews SJC rules

Pakistan Pakistan Justice Mansoor Ali Shah-led meeting reviews SJC rules

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah-led meeting reviews SJC rules

Follow on Published On: Sat, 16 Dec 2023 20:17:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A meeting was convened on Saturday to review the rules of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Presided over by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, the meeting decided to consider the modalities of the appointment of judges in the superior judiciary and to finalise the draft rules by Dec 29.

Those who participated in the meeting included Justice Manzoor Malik, Justice Nadeem Akhtar, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Akhtar Hussain, Ziaul Hassan, Rahib Khan, Ahmed Farooq Khattak, and Qazi Rafiuddin Babar.

It may be recalled that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa had constituted a committee on Dec 4 to review the rules of the Supreme Judicial Council.