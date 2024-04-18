PTI nominates Shibli Faraz to be opposition leader in Senate

Thu, 18 Apr 2024 18:49:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The PTI founder has nominated party leader Shibli Faraz for the position of opposition leader in Senate, Dunya News has reported.

According to details, the senators affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have submitted the document about Shibli Faraz’s nomination to the Senate secretary.

The document carries the signatures of all the 19 senators belonging to the PTI.