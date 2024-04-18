Arrest warrant for former chief minister GB issued

Senior Civil Judge Hidayat Ali issued a bailable arrest warrant for former CM of Gilgit Baltistan.

GILGIT (Dunya News) - Arrest warrant issued for former Chief Minister (CM) of Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Khalid Khurshid Khan in a fake degree case, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, former chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid was on bail in the fake degree case, but he did not appear in the court. Senior Civil Judge Hidayat Ali issued a bailable arrest warrant for the former chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan over his continuous absence.

Khalid Khurshid who also served as the president of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chapter in the Gilgit Baltistan was charged with getting a lawyer’s license from the Gilgit-Baltistan Bar Council by submitting a ‘fictitious’ University of London law degree and an affidavit to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad to obtain an equivalency certificate.

He contested the GB elections from Astore and eventually went to become the chief minister. He was disqualified by Gilgit Baltistan Court for possessing ‘fake’ degree and booked in the fraud case.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court in July 2023 disqualified Khalid Khurshid Khan in a fake degree case as a three-member bench announced the verdict on a petition filed by a member of the GB Assembly Shahzad Agha against him.

The petitioner had argued that Khurshid’s law degree was fake and he should be disqualified under Article 62 and 63. Khurshid claimed to have received a law degree from London but it could not be verified.

Khalid Khurshid had been in office since December 2020 and considered a close aide of PTI founder.

