Pakistan, Czech Republic reaffirm commitment to promote bilateral cooperation

Published On: Thu, 18 Apr 2024 04:12:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on Wednesday discussed steps to strengthen relations between the two countries.

They also reaffirmed commitment to promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the fields of trade, economy, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

The foreign minister, on his X account, said that he was pleased to receive a congratulatory telephone call from the Czech counterpart and extended invitation to him to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The two foreign ministers agreed to enhance engagement and dialogue on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

