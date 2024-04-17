Saudi delegation's successful visit will lead to hefty investment in Pakistan: PM

Says Saudi delegation visited Pakistan on the special interest of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the confidence that the visit of Saudi delegation will lead to investment worth billions of dollars in Pakistan.

Chairing cabinet meeting in Islamabad today (Wednesday), he said the Saudi delegation visited Pakistan on the special interest of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Expressing his gratitude to the Saudi Crown Prince, the prime minister also appreciated the efforts of the federal cabinet and relevant authorities for the successful visit of the Saudi delegation.

Shehbaz Sharif said the Saudi delegation was impressed by the preparation of the Pakistani ministers and officials and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud expressed this openly.

The prime minister emphasised the need for demonstrating the same spirit and dedication to ensure the arrival of the Saudi investment in Pakistan and the completion of projects.

The prime minister expressed firm commitment to work tirelessly for the development of Pakistan.