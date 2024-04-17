Will leave office if could not implement new roti price: Gandapur

Follow on Published On: Wed, 17 Apr 2024 12:34:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday said he would get the new roti price implemented in the province and if he could not do so, he would leave his office.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, while talking to media persons outside the court, said another test of PDM2 was being conducted.

"The nation cannot afford any more experiment. The result of PDM-1 was in front of everyone. Where did this country go? Don't push the country into darkness any more," he said.

"Everyone knows what the caretaker government did with the country?" he said and advised the powers to be to adopt policies based on prudence and sagacity. "Think of the country.

"Don't conduct more experiments including the London plan. People are crying over inflation, think about them," he added.

The KP chief minister said, "We introduced health card in Punjab too but you wrapped up that project. We have reduced roti prices and I will get it implemented. If I fail to do so, I will leave the chief minister office," he expressed his resolve.

Gandapur criticised the Punjab government and said performance of Maryam Nawaz's government could be seen on Tiktok. He said he had no objection if any deal was made for the welfare of the masses.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad conducted hearing of a case pertaining to ransacking and violence at the Judicial Complex against PTI leaders and others. Judge Tahir Abbas Supra of the anti-terrorism court heard the case.

The anti-terrorism court extended the pre-arrest bail of CM Gandapur and others till April 27.

