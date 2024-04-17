Elahi moves LHC against harassment of his voters and polling agents ahead of by-polls

Former chief minister is contesting the by-election from PP-32 Gujrat

Wed, 17 Apr 2024 11:43:43 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Senior PTI leader and former Punjab chief minister Ch Parvez Elahi moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against harassment of his voters and polling agents ahead of the by-elections scheduled for April 21.

The election commission, Gujrat Police and others were made respondents in the petition moved by Elahi.

The petitioner maintained that he is contesting the by-election from PP-32 and his supporters and family members are being harassed by the police.

My lawyers were also harassed at the time of filing the nomination papers, Elahi said in the petition.

“The returning officer and police are supporting my opponent while the code of conduct issued by the election commission is also being violated in the constituency,” said Elahi is the petition.

He also accused the provincial minister Ch Shafay Hussain of running the election campaign of his opponent.

The petitioner prayed before the court to direct the officials not to harass his voters and polling agents.

Elahi also appealed before the LHC to direct the officials to provide Form 45 and 46 to the polling agents during election process.