Parvez Elahi allowed to contest by-election from PP-32

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court's appellate tribunal on Tuesday granted permission to former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi to contest by-election from PP-32 (Gujrat).

LHC's Justice Shahid Karim, the tribunal judge overturned the rejection of Elahi's nomination papers for PP-32 by-polls.

The tribunal also allowed Zara Elahi and Sumaira Elahi to contest the elections.