Iftar Time Ramadan 15
Lahore
LHR
06:20 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:47 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:26 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:32 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:49 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Parvez Elahi allowed to contest by-election from PP-32

Parvez Elahi allowed to contest by-election from PP-32

Pakistan

Appellate Tribunal grants permission to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to contest election

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

 

 

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court's appellate tribunal on Tuesday granted permission to former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi to contest by-election from PP-32 (Gujrat).

LHC's Justice Shahid Karim, the tribunal judge overturned the rejection of Elahi's nomination papers for PP-32 by-polls.

The tribunal also allowed Zara Elahi and Sumaira Elahi to contest the elections.

 

Related Topics
Election 2024
Lahore High Court
Punjab Government
Pakistan
Judiciary
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News