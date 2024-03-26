Parvez Elahi allowed to contest by-election from PP-32
Pakistan
Appellate Tribunal grants permission to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to contest election
LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court's appellate tribunal on Tuesday granted permission to former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi to contest by-election from PP-32 (Gujrat).
LHC's Justice Shahid Karim, the tribunal judge overturned the rejection of Elahi's nomination papers for PP-32 by-polls.
The tribunal also allowed Zara Elahi and Sumaira Elahi to contest the elections.